Racine teen charged in shooting death of younger brother

RACINE, Wis. — The 16-year-old brother of an 11-year-old who was shot and killed last week at a Racine home has been charged in the boy’s death.

Pedro Sauceda, 16, is facing one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

Related: Racine family mourns 11-year-old accidentally shot and killed by sibling

Racine police said the shooting happened around 10:33 p.m. on May 16 at a home in the 2600 block of Prospect Street. Prosecutors said the 11-year-old, identified by relatives as Jesus “Chucho” Valladares, was taken to the hospital by relatives before officers arrived. He later died from his injuries.

According to a criminal complaint filed May 21, witnesses at the scene identified Pedro as the shooter.

Jesus Valladares' family Jesus Valladares, known as Chucho by friends and family, was accidentally shot by his 16-year-old brother in Racine.

Prosecutors said officers found the teen kneeling and asking them to kill him. Despite commands to lie down, he allegedly stood up, approached officers, and said, “Just f****** kill me!” before being physically restrained.

According to the complaint, investigators believe the gun was likely held very close to or pressed against Chucho's body when it was fired, based on a dark circle around the wound. His shirt also showed apparent burn marks around the bullet hole.

Pedro’s grandmother told investigators she heard a gunshot from the living room and found Pedro holding a gun, with Chucho lying on the floor, appearing purple and struggling to breathe.

Watch: Racine family mourns 11-year-old accidentally shot and killed by sibling

11-year-old Racine boy killed in "accidental" shooting

Other household witnesses also reported hearing gunfire and seeing Chucho "suffering from a gunshot wound."

When interviewed by investigators, Pedro said he was playing with the gun when his younger brother tried to take it away because he knew Pedro wasn’t supposed to have it.

The teen also told investigators that Chucho may have intervened because Pedro had pretended to put the gun to his own head, according to the complaint.

The family had reportedly been at a cemetery celebrating a deceased family member’s birthday earlier that day, according to the complaint.

What's next

Pedro appeared in court on Wednesday, May 21, for his initial appearance. His bond was set at $150,000, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 28 at 8:30 a.m.

Remembering Chucho

Relatives told TMJ4 they are remembering Chucho for his energy, kindness and love of the outdoors.

Jesus Valladares' family Jesus Valladares, known by his family as Chucho, was accidentally shot by his 16-year-old brother in Racine.

“Always playing outside, full of life,” said cousin Dolores Villarreal. “He was always willing to help my grandma because we recently lost our Grandpa eight months ago. It’s been hard, but he was always there to help.”

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover Chucho's funeral expenses.

A City of Racine alderman, Henry Perez, told TMJ4 he is working to launch a youth gun safety program later this year, with more details on that to come.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip