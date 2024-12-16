Racine students to return to class on Monday despite internet outage

Technology issues that originated last week at the Racine Unified School District are carrying over to Monday and impacting students.

Students will head back to the classroom, despite an internet outage.

TMJ4 received multiple tips about the situation over the weekend. Viewers say the problem started on Friday. According to a voicemail sent to RUSD faculty, the internet will not be restored by the time kids get to school Monday morning.

District leaders are calling it a technology issue, but the voicemail did not give any information on what caused the outage or what services outside of internet access are directly impacted.

With the disturbance, teachers are being asked to contact their principals directly if they aren't able to make it into work today. The voicemail indicates it's important for schools to stay open, with only one week of instruction left before the district's winter break.

"While we work to address the situation I ask for your patience and understanding. I'll provide more information as I'm able to," says the caller in the voicemail. "We recognize how challenging this will be for everyone but I know we have exceptional staff and we know how to work through challenges. I trust we can do everything possible to keep learning happening in our schools until we are back to normal."

TMJ4 has reached out to leaders with the school district for more information, but have yet to hear back. This story will be updated on air and online.

