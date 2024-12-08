Racine sheriff saves severely injured dog on side of the road, family reunited

RACINE, Wis. — The wind was howling at about 25 miles per hour making a chilly 38-degree evening feel much much colder. On the side of the road in Union Grove, was an injured dog lying motionless.
A sergeant with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was driving down Washington Ave. near N. Raynor Rd. when he spotted the dog. He thought it was dead.
It only took a moment for him to swing the car around, lights flashing, to tend to and respectfully lay man's best friend to rest. When he got close, the two-year-old pup named Tato showed the officer he was alive.
Cars whizzed by without a clue a rescue was in progress. The officer picked up Tato and put him in the car while whispering, "Hang on little buddy." For Tato, it probably felt like a long ride to WVRC, a local 24-hour emergency pet care facility, but he made it and the doctors helped to keep him going. According to a release by RCSO, the injuries were not life-threatening, but it will be a long road to recovery.
Tato's family, worried for their lost dog who got off their property when he was let outside, were reunited after he was taken to the vet — but he was still badly injured.
His pelvic bone was broken in two places and he needed surgery. His family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the medical expenses, but within a few days, donors helped them surpass their goal of $12,000.
If anyone would like to add to the donations in support of Tato, they can do so here.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.