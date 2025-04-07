Racine residents weigh in on community investment grant headed downtown

RACINE, Wis. — Downtown Racine is getting the attention of some big donors who want to invest in its potential.
The city has been selected to take part in the "Unlocking Capital on Main Street Program, " chosen for its strong community investment record and commitment to inclusivity.
"Yes, we need that," longtime resident Samantha said. "We need the revenue downtown, Racine does, and the foot traffic to get more of the businesses in and keep them."
Through the privately funded grant program, the city will have access to investment coaching, a $70,000 grant, and a pool of $500,000 for pre-development financing needs.
It’s good news for locals like David Saldana, who told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that after seeing businesses downtown come and go, he’s looking for longevity.
“Something must be going right that makes them want to invest,” he said, encouraged by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation grant.
Racine's focus will be on filling vacant storefronts and converting upper floors into residential units to help expand affordable housing options.
Both Samantha and Saldana said there’s a lot to enjoy in Racine, especially in the summer, but they would like to see that excitement year-round.
