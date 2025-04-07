Racine residents weigh in on community investment grant headed downtown

RACINE, Wis. — Downtown Racine is getting the attention of some big donors who want to invest in its potential.

The city has been selected to take part in the "Unlocking Capital on Main Street Program, " chosen for its strong community investment record and commitment to inclusivity.

"Yes, we need that," longtime resident Samantha said. "We need the revenue downtown, Racine does, and the foot traffic to get more of the businesses in and keep them."

TMJ4 News Samantha, long-time Racine resident

Through the privately funded grant program, the city will have access to investment coaching, a $70,000 grant, and a pool of $500,000 for pre-development financing needs.

It’s good news for locals like David Saldana, who told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that after seeing businesses downtown come and go, he’s looking for longevity.

“Something must be going right that makes them want to invest,” he said, encouraged by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation grant.

TMJ4 News David Saldana

Racine's focus will be on filling vacant storefronts and converting upper floors into residential units to help expand affordable housing options.

Both Samantha and Saldana said there’s a lot to enjoy in Racine, especially in the summer, but they would like to see that excitement year-round.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip