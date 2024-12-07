Racine renters frustrated over elevator broken for months, maintenance issues at Arcade Apartment

It’s located in downtown Racine with an idyllic view of Lake Michigan, but residents of Arcade Apartments say nothing about the building is ideal.

TMJ4’s Racine County reporter, Tahleel Mohieldin, spoke with residents about maintenance issues they say are being ignored.

Most residents didn’t want to appear on camera, worried about management’s response, but they are still asking for change.

Their main concern is an elevator that has been out of service for months.

“It’s hard to deal with management,” one neighbor said. “I can’t imagine how it is for elderly people or those with health issues on the fourth or fifth floor. It’s more difficult for them.”

That neighbor said he once had to come to the aid of an elderly woman who fell down the stairs.

“She said, ‘This damned elevator!’” he recalled. “She was very upset and said she’s left notes and messages but can’t get anyone to fix it.”

He also said the problems don’t stop there. The property has trash in inappropriate places, water leaking in the laundry room, and issues with building access and security.

“We have three or four different access points, and none of them are consistently locked,” he explained. “That’s kind of an issue because we have kids.”

Another resident told Mohieldin that people who don’t live in the apartment—or know anyone who does—often hang out in the lobby or charge their phones in the hallways.

TMJ4 News has contacted Arcade’s office and its management company, Michaels, based in New Jersey, to learn what their plan is to resolve these issues.

