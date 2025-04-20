Watch Now
NewsRacine County

Actions

Racine Police investigate 'serious' crash near Lathrop and Victory

Crash near Lathrop and Victory in Racine
Brian Bruce
Crash near Lathrop and Victory in Racine
Posted

Racine Police asked the public to avoid the area near Lathrop Avenue and Victory Avenue on Saturday night.

In a social media post, Deputy Chief Jessie Metoyer wrote that law enforcement was investigating a "serious car accident," and said that the area would be closed for several hours.

Racine Police have not yet confirmed what led up to the crash or whether there were any injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told TMJ4 News they believed they saw at least one person receiving CPR.

Crash near Lathrop and Victory in Racine

Photos and video from the scene show a black pickup truck and a blue SUV damaged, both with deployed airbags.

Victory Lathrop Racine Crash

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News is working to confirm additional details with authorities and will provide updates as they become available.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE PIC MOHIELDIN.png

Meet your Racine County reporter: Tahleel Mohieldin