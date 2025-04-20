Racine Police investigate 'serious' crash near Lathrop and Victory

Racine Police asked the public to avoid the area near Lathrop Avenue and Victory Avenue on Saturday night.

In a social media post, Deputy Chief Jessie Metoyer wrote that law enforcement was investigating a "serious car accident," and said that the area would be closed for several hours.

Racine Police have not yet confirmed what led up to the crash or whether there were any injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told TMJ4 News they believed they saw at least one person receiving CPR.

Brian Bruce

Photos and video from the scene show a black pickup truck and a blue SUV damaged, both with deployed airbags.

Brian Bruce

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News is working to confirm additional details with authorities and will provide updates as they become available.

