Racine parents consider $190 million school referendum

RACINE, Wis. — Racine schools are joining a growing list of districts looking to solve their funding challenges at the polls, asking for help where they say state funding has fallen short.

The Racine Unified School District is facing a budget deficit of $24 million for the upcoming school year. To manage, they're asking residents to vote on a five-year, $190 million referendum on April 1.

District spokesperson Stacy Tapp told TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin that their biggest problem is that state funding isn't keeping up with inflation.

“It is important that we talk to our state legislators and advocate for support for our public schools in the form of increased funding,” Tapp said. “But I also think that public education relies on the community for support.”

District leaders said the operational referendum would allow them to maintain class sizes, quality support staff, and a high level of safety and security at school.

Parents at Fratt Elementary on Thursday, like Cierra Houlette and Penny Markus, seem to be on board.

“To educate our kids, we need the money, and things have become worse and worse year after year,” Markus said. “I understand how the districts got into the situation that they’re in.”

If passed, the referendum would have a tax impact of about $35 a year for every $100,000 in property value.

“I don’t think it would be that much, honestly,” Houlette said of the tax increase. “Not enough to make a big impact that we wouldn’t be able to pay.”

Last year alone, RUSD cut $34 million to try to balance their budget.

District leaders said if schools are forced to make deeper cuts, the progress made in recent years—around high test scores, early literacy, and graduation rates—could become a thing of the past.

In 2020, RUSD successfully passed a capital referendum, which covered construction projects, maintenance, and equipment.

The upcoming referendum is operational and would cover educational programs and staff.

