Racine neighbors say car crash, house fire was 'bound to happen'

A car crash, a house in flames, and a man arrested—yet neighbors on S. Memorial Drive in Racine were not surprised by the news

Joellyn Rose lives across the street from where the incident happened and she told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that Thursday night wasn’t the first time reckless driving damaged the neighborhood.

“It’s bound to happen," Rose said. “It's bad you see accidents all the time. People are just going way too fast down this road."

Rose and other area neighbors said they’ve seen too many properties, street signs, and other cars get hit when drivers ignore stop signs, no turn signals, or speed through the block.

In fact, neighbor Linda Jaskulske said the house that caught fire Thursday after a car crashed into it, on S. Memorial near 16th St., was hit at least twice before.

“I can’t let my grandkids—we don’t let them play in the front yard very often,” Jaskulske said. “If somebody comes through going too fast and loses control of their car, they’re vulnerable.”

Wisconsin Department of Transportation data shows more than two dozen crashes reported in the area since 2021 and Rose fears Thursday’s crash won’t be the last.

“We've called the police, and they say they are short-handed. That there's nothing that they can do,” Rose said. “We've called the alderman, never return a phone call back.”

TMJ4 News has reached out to the area’s alderwoman and Racine Police to learn more about what measures are being taken to address those concerns.

In the meantime, neighbors like Rose are taking their own precautions. Some are even considering a change of address.

“I do not go down Memorial at all,” Rose explained. “ I’ll take the long way down Washington.”

Racine Police have arrested the 31-year-old driver involved in Thursday night's incident for Reckless Endangering Safety.

The house on Memorial Dr. was vacant so no one else was injured during this incident. RPD said speed was a factor in the accident.

Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips.

