Racine nature lovers excited about tool to improve Root River water quality

RACINE, Wis. — High levels of bacteria in the Root River have nature enthusiasts in Racine calling on community members to help improve the waterway's health.

To help address the issue, the Racine Health Department recently released the Root River Report Card targeting everyday residents with practical steps they can take.

The report recommends actions such as cleaning up after pets, using less salt on sidewalks, properly disposing of trash, and planting native vegetation.

"It's how we're using our land. It's the water, that's flowing off our yards, that's flowing off our streets, that's ending up into the river," said Adrian Koski, a grant coordinator with the city's health department. " That's a big portion of the pollution that we're seeing,"

TMJ4 News Adrian Koski

Volunteer conservationist Marvin Letven, a former president of the Root River Council, praised the report card as an important tool for establishing a baseline to improve the river's health.

"I think it's fantastic," Letven said, "the fact that there was a report made so we have a baseline on where to go from here."

TMJ4 News Marvin Letven

Fellow nature enthusiast Melissa Warner, a member of the group Weed Out Racine, believes the report card demonstrates the river's importance to the city and hopes the effort will inspire other municipalities along the Root River to take similar action.

“The city of Racine only has the last bit of the River," Warner said. "We can only work with the water as we get it, so we need to do our part here but somehow maybe get the county and other municipalities upriver to also do some work.”

TMJ4 News Melissa Warner

Letven and Warner have been working to restore the river and improve the parks and pathways along it, through efforts like installing benches, planting native plants, and hosting family activities.

"I'm just an advocate for people coming out and enjoying the park and nature," Letven said.

