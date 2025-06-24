Racine native dazzles crowd, makes Miss Wisconsin history

RACINE — Racine native Willow Newell is making history as the first Black woman to be crowned Miss Wisconsin.

The 22-year-old dazzled the crowd on Saturday with her evening wear, interview skills, and her rendition of "And I'm Telling You" from the musical "Dreamgirls," earning her the prestigious title.

Monday, following her big win, Newell was back at her day job at the Racine Public Library, dazzling a crowd of little admirers with her crown and sash in place.

"I still can't believe it," Newell said.

TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin asked Newell what it feels like to be a role model for other young people in her community.

“It’s mind-blowing and it’s encouraging for me because I haven’t always seen myself like this," she shared. "So having other people see me, and see me as something that’s impactful, and special is—it encourages me on a daily basis, and I feel more confident in myself as well."

Newell's journey to the top was a lesson on perseverance and being true to oneself. Saturday was her third time competing for the Miss Wisconsin title.

"I competed for years with my hair straightened because growing up, people made fun of me for my natural hair, and I didn't feel comfortable in it," Newell said. "But there was one summer when I realized that this is the time."

Those who know Newell well like Racine librarian and youth services supervisor Keiko Skow, said the recognition Newell has earned was well deserved.

"Just a wonderful person, very kind and she's just so natural," Skow explained. "It's not pretending, it's not making up, but always she's putting all genuine herself."

As Newell prepares to compete for the Miss America title in September, she is eager to bring her passion for community service, the arts, and equal access to the national stage.

"To be able to represent this organization, Wisconsin specifically, on this level is really a dream come true," Newell said. "I know I come on the backs of so many."

“I just want to continue the legacy to bring more people," she added.

Newell competed against nearly 30 contestants representing communities across the state. In addition to the title, she has received more than $14,000 in scholarships.

Newell holds a bachelor's degree in musical theater from Carthage College in Kenosha and has been competing in pageants since 2017.

“It’s more than I could’ve ever imagined," she said of her big win. "The community—both communities, Racine, Kenosha, the entire state of Wisconsin, has just been so lovely."

