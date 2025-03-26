Racine man sues police over alleged life-threatening conditions while he was being taken to jail

RACINE, Wis. — A Racine man is suing the Racine Police Department, claiming he was mistreated and subjected to extreme and life-threatening conditions while being transported to jail in an overheated police van, leading to his loss of consciousness.

According to the lawsuit filed March 25, Adam Locke was being transferred from Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee to the Racine County Jail by Racine police officers on July 14, 2024.

The lawsuit alleges Locke was transported in a police van that lacked adequate safety and ventilation, and that the officers ignored his repeated pleas for help.

Locke had been involved in a serious car crash weeks earlier that left him with significant injuries, requiring a wheelchair and ongoing medical care, the lawsuit says.

It claims the officers initially pulled over to the side of the highway but soon resumed the transport, leaving Locke inside the van and continuing to ignore his distress.

The lawsuit states the van eventually stopped in front of an apartment complex only after Locke's condition worsened.

It further alleges Locke was left naked, “exposed to the elements and vulnerable for hours,” while his physical condition continued to decline.

When emergency responders arrived, they reportedly told officers Locke needed immediate hospitalization. However, the officers allegedly insisted on continuing the transport and left him “exposed and untreated for an extended period,” before he was eventually taken back to Froedtert Hospital.

Locke was hospitalized for five days and diagnosed with heat exhaustion, according to the lawsuit.

Since the incident, Locke has remained in a wheelchair and continues to suffer physically and emotionally, the lawsuit claims.

A second lawsuit — a writ of mandamus — was also filed against the city of Racine, alleging it withheld “critical information and refused to comply with open records laws, preventing transparency and accountability for the officers involved.”

A press conference was held Wednesday, March 26, announcing the lawsuit. Locke’s attorney and several community advocates called for justice and immediate policy changes.

TMJ4 reached out to the Racine Police Department and the City Attorney’s Office for comment but did not receive a response as of publication.

To watch the edited footage from the incident provided by Locke's attorney, click here.

The footage is graphic, so viewer discretion is advised.

