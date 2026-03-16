RACINE — TMJ4 News reached out to a Racine homeowner who shares that he and his daughter have been without electricity since Friday, navigating a darkened house with a flashlight and borrowing a generator to stay warm as crews work to restore power to parts of southeast Wisconsin.

James Langdon said he first learned about the outage Friday night when a neighbor texted him to say the entire block had lost power.

Watch: Power outages across Southeast Wisconsin left one Racine man without power for nearly two days.

Racine man spends nearly two days without power after outages across Southeast Wisconsin

By Saturday afternoon, he was able to borrow a generator from a friend to restore some heat to his home after overnight temperatures dropped to 54 degrees.

Langdon said the toughest part has been getting around the house with only a flashlight at night and figuring out meals without a microwave, oven, or stove.

He was originally told power would be restored by noon Sunday, but that timeline was pushed back to just after 9 p.m.

"We're around the 40th hour right now I think. A couple more hours and we will be two days straight," Langdon said.

TMJ4 James Langdon/ Racine homeowner

Langdon said some neighbors have been staying with friends or family who still have power, while others are waiting for the lights to come back on.

James Langdon was one of more than 950 We Energies customers without power in Racine County by midday Sunday. We Energies told us crews have been working around the clock to restore power.

More than 150 additional lineworkers came from several other states Saturday to help with restoration efforts statewide.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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