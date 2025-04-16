Racine man arrested, charged with six counts of possession of child pornography

RACINE, Wis. — Ernesto Roman, an 18-year-old man from the city of Racine, has been arrested and charged with six counts of possession of child pornography.

His arrest was made with the help of a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office said investigators received a tip that Roman uploaded “child sexual abuse material” to his WhatsApp account.

Google Maps The Racine County Jail complex.

On Tuesday, April 14, investigators searched Roman's home, where they confiscated numerous electronic devices that are being forensically examined.

Roman was arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail. He made an initial court appearance on Wednesday, April 16, where his cash bond was set at $25,000, according to court records.

In an interview with investigators, Roman allegedly stated that he was sent the child sexual abuse material, however, the sheriff's office said his statement was inconsistent with the tip they received.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 23 for a preliminary hearing.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip