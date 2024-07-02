Racine lifeguards share passion for the job, city fully staffed and expanding hours

As some pools and beaches are forced to stay closed this summer due to lifeguard shortages, the City of Racine said they’re heading in the opposite direction.

Recreation specialist with the city’s lifeguard program Phillip Kiley told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that this summer is their first fully staffed in over a decade so they’re expanding their hours.

Beginning Monday lifeguards will be on duty at Zoo Beach 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Kiley credits an aggressive social media presence and a competitive starting wage, $20.35/hr for drawing in more lifeguards like Emma Krenke.

“I think it’s a very fun summer job but once you start you become very passionate about it,” Krenke said. “Working in an area like this, think of it like first responders just like a police officer or EMT, firefighters we’re in that category as well.”

TMJ4 News Alexis Hrouda (left) and Emma Krenke (right) are just two of 26 lifeguards in Racine, helping the city be fully staffed for the first time in over a decade this summer.

Kiley also said investments in more visible water safety measures, like warning lights, are bringing more attention to their lifeguard program.

Racine is now up to 26 lifeguards, with 17 working full-time. Great news for moms, like Shari Blake. who want to have a fun and safe time on the water with family.

“That’s something that people need,” Blake said. “Just having that peace of mind knowing lifeguards are out and about looking out for your kids.”

TMJ4 News Shari Blake, visiting the beach in Racine.

The extended hours are expected to continue at least until the end of July.

Kiley said they are also working to expand their recruitment efforts by making it easier for candidates, who are already strong swimmers, to get lifeguard certified.



