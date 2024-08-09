Racine library Techmobile tackles digital literacy

A technology library on wheels in Racine is helping bridge digital literacy gaps in the area.

The truck dubbed the Techmobile is stocked with things like laptops, programmable robots, and 3D printers.

“I was amazed,” Felica Murphy said. “It’s smaller than a regular bookmobile that I’m used to but the technical stuff in it is beyond me.”

TMJ4 News Felica Murphy, Plans to Bring Grandchildren to Techmobile.

Thursday afternoon was Murphy’s first time visiting the Techmobile, at the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center, and she has plans to come again with her grandchildren.

Watch: How a library "Techmobile" is tackling digital literacy

Techmobile helps digital literacy gap in Racine County

It’s that kind of community connection Ethan Brown, who helps run the Techmobile, with the Racine Public Library likes to be a part of.

“I’m trying to help increase that digital literacy and further people’s experience with computers and technology,” he said.

TMJ4 News Ethan Brown, Techmobile Staff Member, Racine Public Library.

Murphy said people who step onto the Techmobile are usually excited about what they have to offer.

He hopes making technology more accessible to kids in the community is only the beginning.

With a library card families can also check out several STEM kits to try at home and kids are also encouraged to try the library’s Innovation Labs programming.

Throughout the summer the Techmobile will make stops at the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center every Thursday afternoon and at North Beach on Tuesday mornings.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip