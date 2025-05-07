Racine HarborFest returns June 13, 14

RACINE, Wis. — Get ready for two days of live music, food and entertainment on the shores of Lake Michigan as the Racine HarborFest returns June 13 and 14 after an 18-year hiatus.

All proceeds of this iconic music festival go to the Racine County Food Bank and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

The first day of the festival will be held from 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 13 with the following lineup:



Stephen Hull Experience - 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Garden of Eden - 4 to 7 p.m.

In the Stix Band - 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Feels Like the First Time (Foreigner Tribute) - 8 to 11 p.m.

Festivities continue from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 14 featuring:



Stone Theory - Noon to 3 p.m.

Weird Science - 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Sociables - 4 to 7 p.m.

Heart2Heartbreaker (Heart and Pat Benatar Tribute Band) - 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Several food trucks and vendor booths will be on site both days of the festival.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at one of the following locations:



Visit Racine County Convention and Visitors Bureau

Racine Downtown Corporation

Double Tree Hotel by Hilton on the Racine Harbor

Reef Point Marina

Double Vision Bar and Grill

Stil Country Bar and Grill

Rhino Bar and Grill

Tickets will also be available at the festival.

