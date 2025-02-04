Racine football coach honored not once but twice for community contributions

RACINE, Wis. — A football coach in Racine has quickly become a standout member of his community, recognized not once but twice within weeks for his contributions.

Case High School head football coach Anton Graham was recently highlighted by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, receiving this year’s Positive Influence of Coaching Award.

Graham told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that seeing his plaque at Lambeau Field is something he’s still trying to take in.

TMJ4 News Coach Anton Graham

“My grandma and grandpa were huge Green Bay Packers fans. Yesterday was actually the anniversary of her passing,” Graham said. “So to get that honor on a day that is normally so troublesome for the family, that really is a down day, kind of made me smile a little bit. I know she’s up there smiling down.”

“It gave me something to cherish,” he added. “I hope to get my kids up to see it.”

The honor is his second this year. In January, Graham also received an MLK Community Award through the Racine Coalition for embodying the spirit of Dr. King.

“I just try to make sure that I stay positive, that I stay on the right things, that I lead by example,” he said, “that when people look at me, no matter what their color is, they know that they can be successful.”

The two awards are recognition his high school football players say is well deserved.

TMJ4 News Michael Farr

“Everything stands out, him pushing us every day to be in the weight room, to keep our grades up, to get us to the next level,” junior Michael Farr said.

Even as an athlete for the championship Racine Raiders himself, on top of coaching, Graham’s players said the head coach still finds time to go above and beyond.

“He understands us a lot more than other coaches do,” junior Anthony Liggins said. “He’s sending my film out to hundreds. He’s texting a lot of coaches, emailing a lot of coaches.”

TMJ4 News Anthony Liggins

Players like Liggins, with the help of Graham, are already entertaining Division I college offers, likely with more to come.

Graham said that, as a Case alum and longtime Racine resident, a lot of his dedication comes from his ties to the community.

Graham, so far, has three years of head coaching experience at Case on his resume, but players like Farr are confident that’s just the beginning of a great career.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip