Racine Fire Department urges importance of smoke alarms after house fire Saturday morning

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department reminds the public of the importance of smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors after Saturday morning house fire.

The fire occurred around 2:02 a.m. Saturday, May 17, in the area of Marboro Dr. and Ostergaard Ave. in Racine.

Racine Fire Department says crews found fire in the rear corner of the house, extending from the first floor to the top of the second floor. The fire department was able to control the fire within 15 minutes.

There was one person and two dogs inside the house, they were all able to get out safely. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

According to the Racine Fire Department, there were no smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors located in the home. The fire was caused by the improper disposal of cigarettes and the buildup of dried vegetation.

The Racine Fire Department emphasizes that working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are recommended to be installed on each level of a home at a minimum.

