Racine Fire Department stresses importance of smoke alarms after deadly house fire

According to the Racine Fire Department, one person died in a house fire Friday night.

Around 10:16 p.m. Friday, Racine Fire was called for a report of a house fire in the area of Indiana and 21st. Initially, it was unknown if there was anyone in-side the home.

An adult female was found in the house and transported to a local hospital where she died.

According to the Racine Fire Department, the fire was under control within 22 minutes.

The incident remains under investigation. The Racine Fire Department says foul play is not suspected.

There were no working smoke alarms in the home, according to the Racine Fire Department.

The Racine Fire Department urges the importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Ideally, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should be installed in every room of the home, says the Racine Fire Department.

About three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms, according to the Racine Fire Department.

