Watch Now
NewsRacine County

Actions

Racine Fire Department stresses importance of smoke alarms after deadly house fire

Racine FD.jpg
Racine Fire Department Facebook
Racine FD.jpg
Posted
and last updated

According to the Racine Fire Department, one person died in a house fire Friday night.

Around 10:16 p.m. Friday, Racine Fire was called for a report of a house fire in the area of Indiana and 21st. Initially, it was unknown if there was anyone in-side the home.

An adult female was found in the house and transported to a local hospital where she died.

According to the Racine Fire Department, the fire was under control within 22 minutes.

The incident remains under investigation. The Racine Fire Department says foul play is not suspected.

There were no working smoke alarms in the home, according to the Racine Fire Department.

The Racine Fire Department urges the importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Ideally, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should be installed in every room of the home, says the Racine Fire Department.

About three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms, according to the Racine Fire Department.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE PIC MOHIELDIN.png

Meet your Racine County reporter: Tahleel Mohieldin