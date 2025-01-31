Racine filmmaker highlights former glory, history behind dilapidated YMCA

RACINE, Wis. — A filmmaker in Racine recently released a documentary about the city’s dilapidated YMCA. He hopes the film will help people not only relive the past but also consider lessons for the future.

The building on Lake Avenue is a far cry from its former glory. Yet the shuttered YMCA remains standing, drawing concern and criminal activity in the area for years.

Where there was once a vibrant community, there are “No Trespassing” signs, barbed wire, and locked gates.

Charlie Tennessen wants to talk about it.

“We would compound tragedy if we didn’t learn something from it,” Tennessen said. “I want people to realize what amazing things can happen when people work together, and also to think in terms of long-term planning.”

In his film Lakefront: The Third YMCA, Tennessen wants viewers to consider how a community hub turns into a community blight.

“It was a huge organization for a long, long time,” he explained. “Back in the 1970s, they claimed it was the largest YMCA in the world on a per capita basis.”

Tennessen said thousands of people in Racine donated to make that possible. At its height, the community center, overlooking Lake Michigan, was packed with 15 hundred volunteers, serving a million visitors a year.

Nick Demskey was one of those regular visitors.

“I used to play racquetball there all the time,” Demskey recalled. “Got to meet a lot of people there, make a lot of connections, you know get a little exercise but mostly just being in community with folks.”

Demskey still works in the building next door, as executive director of Racine Public Libraries. Over the years, he's watched the community center develop into an eyesore.

He shared his observations on the change as one of about 15 interview subjects in Tennessen’s film.

“I just really appreciated that someone was deciding to give so much attention to educate the community on this piece of history that otherwise would be lost,” Demskey said.

Tennessen’s film premiered last Thursday at George’s Encore. Two additional free showings are scheduled for Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Racine Heritage Museum and April 17 at 4 p.m. at the Racine Public Library.

Tennessen hopes people will come together to experience the film as a community and join the conversation on the next steps.

“Because the community built this, I think whatever happens to this should help the community in some way,” he said. “It should have a social impact.”

A spokesperson for the Racine Police Department said that since the YMCA’s closing in 2019, the area has become a hotspot for criminal activity such as vandalism, theft, and assault.

The city of Racine purchased the property in March last year. A spokesperson said the city plans to start demolishing the building in April after environmental cleanup, which is set for next week.

Demolition is expected to be completed by mid-June, with final grading, building debris removal, and underground infrastructure work finished by mid-October.

City leaders have not yet shared redevelopment plans.

According to Racine police, before the installation of temporary fencing, there were several instances of people trespassing into the structurally compromised building.

To deter criminal behavior and ensure public safety, police said they have routinely increased patrols and provided extra attention to the area.

