Racine business owners excited to celebrate grand openings for four new businesses Friday

Downtown Racine is set to celebrate the grand openings of four new small businesses on Friday with back-to-back ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin spoke with business owners Adam Booth and Rebecca Sattler about their plans and why they chose Racine to set up shop.

Booth, who worked late into Thursday night to prepare his shop, Vintage and Modern Books, said he’s excited about the new venture.

TMJ4 News Adam Booth, Owner, Vintage and Modern Books. He is new to Racine but excited about city’s prospects.

“I’m really following something I love,” Booth said. “I’ve always loved books.”

The bookstore, along with the three other businesses, will be highlighted at First Fridays, a community event featuring live music and a classic car showcase.

Booth noted that there seems to be a lot of encouragement to open new businesses in Racine, especially with Microsoft coming to the area.

Lifetime Racine resident Rebecca Sattler agrees. Unraveled Creative Studio, a knitting and craft store, will be her second small business in Racine.

TMJ4 News Rebecca Sattler, Owner, Unraveled Creative Studio. Born and raised in Racine, opening second business.

She told Mohieldin that after a few big-box stores moved in, things were tough for small businesses, but many of those stores have since left.

“Now that we don’t have a lot of them downtown, we can get some of the small businesses back,” she said. “We were ready for it.”

