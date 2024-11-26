Following St Catherine’s state championship win last week, the excitement will continue for one of the high school’s football players as he makes his way to Superbowl LIX.

All-state linebacker and team captain Mariano Talamatez secured the Green Bay Packers’ nomination for the 2024 NFL Latino Youth Honors before making it to the NFL’s final eight for the program nationwide.

Racine athlete headed to Super Bowl after state championship win

“He is truly deserving of this,” coach Dan Miller said.

Miller, who serves as St. Cath’s head football coach and athletic director, put Talamatez’s hat in the ring.

Miller wanted to recognize the graduating senior’s achievements on and off the field.

"He has been a stellar academic student for us,” Miller explained. “He's been a leader on the football team. He's a leader outside in the classroom as well."

For Talamatez, the recognition has been the cherry on top of a perfect season.

"I'm not the biggest guy, the fastest, the strongest but you know I have heart,” he said. “I have passion in things I do so I try to excel in everything I do, work my hardest."

As a part of his nomination, Talamantez will get a college grant and participate in special events in New Orleans during Super Bowl LIX week.



