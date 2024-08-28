Racine Animal Shelter needs new air-conditioning unit amid high temperatures

RACINE, Wis. — A local animal shelter is reaching out to the community for help after their air conditioning unit failed amid recent heat and humidity.

HOPE Safehouse, a non-profit organization in Racine, is struggling to afford a new unit, leaving the pets in their care suffering through sweltering conditions.

TMJ4 News HOPE Safehouse

“Normally, we would use the money we have to take care of the animals and to bring in more animals. This, um, you know, bites into that,” said Kathy Ginther, a representative from HOPE Safehouse.

Fundraising efforts are underway to raise money for a new air conditioning unit. Those interested in donating can visit the shelter's website.

TMJ4 News

For more information and to make a donation, click here.

You can also visit their Facebook page.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip