Prairie School boys basketball turns season around; headed to State

WINDPOINT — At The Prairie School in Windpoint, the boy's basketball team is just a few practices away from their trip to State.

It’s a journey coach Jason Atanasoff said has not been without its challenges for the Hawks.

“I think we went on an 8 or 9 game losing streak, couple of them lopsided but a lot of them really close,” Atanasoff said. “We just kept preaching look guys this season is about getting as good as we can become and to continue to improve.”

TMJ4 News Coach Jason Atanasoff

Senior point guard Carsen Eeg told TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin it was a struggle to work through the losses but it was their player's commitment to the team that pulled them through

“It’s definitely more of a family-oriented team and we just—we stick together really well so I think that does us very well together and it’s gotten us through that struggle.”

TMJ4 News Carsen Eeg

That and a push from coaches not to let their record get them down turned the Hawk’s season around.

Antansasoff credits perseverance and hard work, plus a good luck charm in the form of a new bus driver named Ernie Pyle, who has driven them to the last few games they’ve won.

Watch: Prairie School boys basketball turns season around

Prairie School boys basketball heads to state

“When we won he was high-fiving all of the players and honking the horn

“Not only have our boys embraced him but our parents have. He got like a huge standing ovation when he walked into the banquet yesterday.”

The Hawks are heading to Madison with a 14-15 record. Thursday will mark Prairie’s second trip to State in WIAA history.

The school’s girls' basketball team also made it to state this year and competed last week in Green Bay.

In Racine County, the Washington Park High School boys basketball team will also be headed to state for the first time since 1960.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip