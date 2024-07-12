Police investigating woman found dead in house fire as homicide

The Racine Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was found dead after a house fire as a a homicide.

They say Cheryl Christensen, 64, had been shot several times before the fire started.

Provided by family Cheryl Christensen

The Racine Police Department says on July 8th, its staff, along with the Racine Fire Department, were called to a house fire on Crescent Street. After putting the fire out, firefighters found Christensen's body

An autopsy was scheduled for July 10th, which determined that Christensen had been shot.

Just an hour after the autopsy findings were released to the Racine Police Department, Caledonia Police and the Racine County Sheriff's Office were called to Cliffside Park.

According to a joint media release, the Racine County Communication Center received a call from a citizen who said they observed a man in all black clothing lying face down on a path and was not moving.

The caller said they did not feel safe getting closer to the man.

Mike Beiermeister A Racine Police van has remained outside the scene of the home since Monday, according to neighbors.

A sheriff's deputy and two officers from the Caledonia Police Department were dispatched to investigate the complaint. Shortly after they arrived, they reported over their radios that the subject had discharged a firearm.

Police say despite numerous efforts to negotiate with the man, and resolve the incident, they say the subject took actions that forced law enforcement officers to discharge their firearms, striking the man.

The 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Racine police say he does have ties to the address on Crescent Street, where Christensen was killed. Officers say the fire and the tactical incident at Cliffside Park are related.

"The loss of loved ones to senseless acts of violence is devastating to the family and the entire community," says Racine Chief of Police Alex Ramirez. "Our condolences go out to the family involved in these tragic events."

The Racine Police Department says it's not releasing any more information as the incidents are part of an active, on-going investigation.

Anyone with information that might aid the investigation is asked to call the Racine Police Detective bureau at 262-635-7756.

If you'd prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

