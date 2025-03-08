Picked for a purpose: Apple Holler hosts fundraiser to support Racine Fire Bells

Apple Holler has announced the launch of ‘Picked for a Purpose,’ a fundraiser to support local community organizations.

Throughout March, Apple Holler will be fundraising for the Racine Fire Bells. Apple Holler will donate one dollar to the Racine Fire Bells from every sold five-pound bag of pre-picked apples.

Guests can choose from a selection of apple favorites, including Honeycrisp, Cameo, and Snow Sweet apples. Bags of pre-picked Cameo and Snow Sweet are $3.95 and bags of pre-picked Honeycrisp $5.95. Each bag is about 5 pounds.

TMJ4

The Racine Fire Bells are a group of volunteers committed to supporting firefighting efforts and preserving fire service history. Preserving history, the Firehouse 3 Museum, opened in 1977, offers the community a glimpse into the past. The Racine Fire Bells also support about 50 fire departments and law enforcement agencies across Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth Counties by offering emergency service rehabilitation.

For more information on Apple Holler and this fundraiser check out theirwebsite. For more information on the Racine Fire Bells and their mission check out theirwebsite.

This 'Picked for a Purpose' fundraiser will run until March 31.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip