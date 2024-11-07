Parents in Racine Co. deal with mixed school referendum results

In Racine County two of three school referendums ended in an upset for the area’s school districts, leaving parents in Waterford and Raymond disappointed while those in Union Grove celebrated.

For the second time this year, Waterford residents opted to vote against an operational referendum that would’ve given the Waterford Graded School District (WGSD) $12 million over the next four years—avoiding major cuts to school staff and programming.

“I don’t think that this community realizes how devasting (budget cuts) really are going to be," Ashley Bzdawka said. “Not just for the schools but for this community as a whole.”

Bzdawka has three kids who attend WGSD and has been one of the district’s most vocal supporters.

She said seeing school referendums pass in other communities has been bittersweet because it gives her optimism for the future but also shows her what could’ve been.

“The ask was very minimal compared to other referendums that passed,” she explained. “That is a really hard pill to swallow when you see other communities are supporting their schools.”

For parents in nearby Union Grove, the energy post-election was just the opposite. Voters there gave the go-ahead on a nearly $35 million referendum for the area’s high school to update security, make area traffic safer, and increase vocational learning.

“It’s almost a ‘holy cow did we really just do this?’ and just... an overwhelming sense of pride,” Cari Madrigal explained.

“I look at this like, this isn’t just for my kids,” she added. “This is for the kids that are in 4k through 8th grade and all of the feeder schools that are going to be coming here. This is for my grandchildren.”

Madrigal sees the vote as a success that she hopes her neighbors in Waterford and Raymond will come to realize. Raymond Village voted against a revenue increase for their schools.

“I would plead with those communities to rethink it and really think about what’s important,” she said. “We all come here and we all leave here and it’s about making it better than when we came.”

Bzdawka said though she’s disappointed with the result she’s hopeful her community will work together to find a new solution.



