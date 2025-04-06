One died in Caledonia barn fire early Sunday morning

CALEDONIA, Wis. — A Caledonia barn fire early Sunday morning ended in tragedy when one died in the flames.

Jeff Smith, was identified as the victim to TMJ4 by family at the scene. According to a GoFundMe, the fire happened at Jeff's father's home near Nicholson and Seven Mile Rd.

Anna Vinopal Fatal Caledonia Fire leaves one dead early Sunday morning.

TMJ4's Kaylee Staral spoke with neighbors at the scene who said they were awoken by the sound of fire trucks and saw the flames rising up to 30 feet from the structure.

The Caledonia Fire Department and South Shore Fire Department got the call for the fire at about 2:56 a.m. and arrived at the scene in about four minutes where they saw the barn completely engulfed in flames.

Crews put out the fire and discovered Jeff's body when putting out the remaining smoldering parts of the structure.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Jeff is remembered by his siblings as "our protector, our chef, a dog and movie lover."

A service date for his funeral has not yet been set.

Anyone who would like to donate to the family can find the GoFundMe here.

Tune in tonight at 10 p.m. for the latest.

This is a developing story.

