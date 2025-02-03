The city of Racine will soon give away hundreds of free laptops to families in need to help close technology access gaps in the community.

Racine leaders recently approved the grant-funded program, which will help 460 low-income families close the digital divide by providing training, replacements, and long-term technical support.

To make the program a success, the city is partnering with Milwaukee-based nonprofit Digital Bridge, which focuses on e-waste recycling and refurbishing technology.

TMJ4 News Michael Regione

Nonprofit leader Michael Regione said the group has had success serving communities around the world.

“It’s a nice, nice partnership,” Regione said.

Monique Rollins is one of many in Milwaukee already benefiting from a similar program called Techquity, which partners Digital Bridge with United Way.

TMJ4 News Monique Rollins

"A lot of things now are done on the internet, so it’s like pretty much anything you do, it’s 'Well hey, do you have a laptop?'” Rollins shared. “Do you have a tablet? So yeah."

David Berka, impact manager of the Techquity initiative, said the program has grown significantly since it first launched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch: Non-profit partners with City of Racine to give out free laptops

Non-profit partners with City of Racine to give out free laptops

“The more we have learned about those needs, we’ve tried to ramp up this program as best we can to meet the scale of that need,” he explained.

TMJ4 News David Berka

To date, he estimates they’ve given out thousands of laptops, a win-win for Regione.

“We are recycling all of that and saving thousands of pounds from going into landfills and oceans,” he said.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip