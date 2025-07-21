New healthcare center opens inside Racine elementary school

Pillar Health will open its newest location in Racine on Monday.

Located at 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., inside Julian Thomas Elementary School, the new site is classified as a Federally Qualified Health Center, providing accessible, affordable, and comprehensive care for everyone.

The clinic will offer a sliding fee discount program based on income and family size. It will bring much-needed access to medical and behavioral health care providers in a neighborhood that lacks sufficient health care services compared to others.

“This project represents a major milestone in expanding healthcare access in Racine,” said Dr. Mary Ouimet, CEO of Pillar Health. “We’ve heard directly from the community that they want accessible, trusted, and affordable care closer to home. That’s exactly what we’re bringing.”

Appointments for primary medical care for children and adults are now being accepted by calling (262) 771-0035.

Behavioral health counseling services will be available at this location later this summer.

Although the clinic will be accepting appointments for people of all ages, they have added additional resources to ensure pediatric providers are available just in time for back-to-school health visits, including required physicals, immunizations, and evaluation for sports and wellness screenings. Pillar Health is committed to ensuring students are ready for the upcoming school year. These comprehensive checkups include:

Clinic hours for medical services are:

Monday: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (262) 771-0035 or visit the Pillar Health Racine Clinic website.

