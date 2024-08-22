Neighbors ready for change: Burlington plans to do away ‘Chocolate City’ title, take down signs

Signs welcoming people to Chocolate City USA have been a staple in the City of Burlington for decades but many in the area are ready for a change.

The City of Burlington is moving forward with plans to remove those signs in favor of a rebrand.

Burlington Garden Center General Manager Tracey Hankwitz said there was some resistance to the rebrand when it was first introduced but that’s changed.

TMJ4, Tahleel Mohieldin Tracy Hankwitz manages the Burlington Garden Center.

“I just think Chocolate City maybe is just too narrow of a scope,” Hankwitz said. “Burlington has a lot more to offer than just that.”

The slogan was meant to highlight the area’s connection to the Nestle chocolate factory in town and an annual festival celebrating the sweet treat.

Watch: Is Burlington dropping 'Chocolate City'?

Burlington considering a nickname and slogan change

“There’s a lot of memories when you have been here for 25 years,” business owner Shelly Leverenz said, “your grandkids going, the chocolate sculpturing.”

TMJ4, Tahleel Mohieldin Tracy Hankwitz remembers Burlington's chocolatey history fondly.

Those in favor of the switch said the connection to chocolate isn't the same as it once was.

While Nestle is still a big supporter of the community, public tours are a thing of the past, as is the annual Chocolatefest.

After 33 years, the event has been replaced by the Burlington Jamboree.

The City of Burlington is currently reviewing nine design proposals for the new signs which are likely to highlight the area's rivers, trails, and lakes.

Project competition is expected in the year 2025 or 2026.



