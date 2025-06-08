Watch Now
Multiple injured in Racine County rollover crash Sunday morning, Kansasville Fire Department says

Racine Co. Crash
Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department
Racine Co. Crash
TOWN OF DOVER — According to the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, 5 people were transported to local hospitals following a rollover crash early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred Sunday, June 8th, just before 2 a.m. on Sunnyside Drive near the intersection of Minnetonka Drive in the Town of Dover.

KFRD says there were 7 occupants in and around a severely wrecked 2005 Ford Excursion, with one person trapped inside when they arrived on scene.

Racine Co. crash

The vehicle had reportedly rolled over several times before it became upright again, and it is believed that at least one person was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover crash.

5 people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The other two occupants were assessed on scene but declined treatment or transportation.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

