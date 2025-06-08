Multiple injured in Racine County rollover crash Sunday morning, Kansasville Fire Department says

TOWN OF DOVER — According to the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, 5 people were transported to local hospitals following a rollover crash early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred Sunday, June 8th, just before 2 a.m. on Sunnyside Drive near the intersection of Minnetonka Drive in the Town of Dover.

KFRD says there were 7 occupants in and around a severely wrecked 2005 Ford Excursion, with one person trapped inside when they arrived on scene.

Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department

The vehicle had reportedly rolled over several times before it became upright again, and it is believed that at least one person was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover crash.

5 people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The other two occupants were assessed on scene but declined treatment or transportation.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip