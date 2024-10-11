MT. PLEASANT — A family in Mount Pleasant is sharing their love of scary clowns, creepy skeletons, and hairy monsters with their community all for a good cause.

The Jacobs family in Mount Pleasant has been growing a massive Halloween display on their lawn for more than 10 years. They don’t charge people to check it out but are taking donations for the Racine County Zoo.

TMJ4 Jacobs family

“I love the happiness it brings to the kids, especially my girls, and the fact that we get to donate to a good cause,” mom Sarah Jacobs said.

10-year-old Cali is an expert on more than 200 decorations, some handmade, and acts as the official tour guide for visitors.

“It’s fun because we all get to work together and we know each other really well,” Cali said. “It’s helpful that we all help and it’s not just me and my mom and my sister.”

Neighborhood kids help the Jacobses set up for 2-3 weeks to get the spooky scene Halloween-ready. All to delight people with skeletons 12 feet tall, animatronics, and, at night, quite the light show.

Watch: Mt. Pleasant family scaring the neighborhood for a good cause.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: One Mt. Pleasant family delights neighbors with massive Halloween display taste of summer

“Our neighbors keep telling us to expand more in their yard, so we do,” Sarah said.

Neighbor Erica Carpenter said when she first moved in, she was amazed by the display. She couldn’t believe how much work the family put in to make it pop.

“I think they’re a pillar to the neighborhood to bring such joy to the kids,” Carpenter said. “I mean I love it.”

The funds raised this Halloween will go towards helping Andean the bear at the county's zoo get a wobble tree.

Sarah said they welcome visitors every night from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and until 9:00 pm Friday and Saturday.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip