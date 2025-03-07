Mount Pleasant boy calls 911, says mom ate his ice cream and needs to go to jail

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A Mount Pleasant boy was surprised with a visit from police officers this week after he called 911 and told dispatchers his mother needed to be taken to jail for eating his ice cream.

"My mommy is being bad," the little boy said on the call. "Come and get my mommy."

When officers arrived at the boy's home on Tuesday March 4, he told them he no longer wanted her to go to jail - he just wanted some ice cream.

A day later, officers returned and surprised the 4-year-old with some ice cream, providing a sweet conclusion to events.

You can listen to the 911 call below:

And here's the Facebook post from the Mount Pleasant Police Department:

