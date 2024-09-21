Motorcyclist taken by Flight for Life after crashing with a truck Friday

DOVER, Wis. — A motorcyclist was taken by flight for life for "traumatic injuries" after a pickup truck and the motorcycle crashed on Washington Ave. near Mealy Rd. Friday morning, according to the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department.

KFRD responded to the call around 11:00 a.m. with the Racine County Sheriff's Office for a crash between a motorcycle and a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

KFRD A motorcyclist was taken via Flight for Life Friday morning after a crash with a red pickup truck.

The call first said the motorcyclist was only injured, but after arriving at the scene, KFRD and paramedics decided Flight for Life was needed for the severity of the injuries.

Crews stabilized the motorcyclist and Flight for Life landed on the road near the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for treatment.

RCSO directed traffic while KFRD and paramedics worked on the scene.

