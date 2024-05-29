Let's Talk: Longtime Racine residents share the stories they think TMJ4 should cover

Wednesday afternoon offers the community another chance to connect with us here at TMJ4 during our 'Let's Talk' listening sessions.

This time around, we're heading to Racine.

Sydni Eure spent time at DeRango's The Pizza King in Racine talking with some longtime residents to see what they're saying ahead of our event at Hotel Verdant.

Tom Tyson was grabbing breakfast with a friend while George Oliver and Bob Biemeck did the same just a short distance away. They've all lived in Racine for several decades.

They tell Sydni there's a lot to love in their city, but they wished more people knew that so they could come and enjoy the town, too.

"What do you think about the opportunity to have a station spend time in a specific city and get to know the people?" Sydni asked Tom.

TMJ4 Tom Tyson has lived in Racine for more than 50 years.

"I think that's great," he said. "I mean we don't get a lot of coverage from Milwaukee or Chicago. We really are an extension of those cities when you think about it."

TMJ4 George Oliver has lived in Racine more than 50 years and says there's a lot to love about it.

"I like the area, as a matter of fact, I love it," chimed in George. "We're on the south side and we love where we're at. It's almost like God's country. It's just beautiful, absolutely beautiful."

TMJ4 Bob Biemeck loves the idea of more people getting to know the town he calls home, Racine.

"You know what, downtown is beautiful its by the lake," added Bob. "It does bring the tourists in there but you know what if they want to do a better job then they need to get rid of the parking meters. That discourages people it really does."

Join TMJ4 for Let's Talk Racine from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Hotel Verdant on Main Street in Racine. Racine County reporter Tahleel Mohieldin will be there along with other members of the TMJ4 team.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip