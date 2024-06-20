'It's hard for us': Racine Toys for Tots struggling after city rent hike

They’ve been bringing joy to kids on Christmas since the Great Depression but leaders with Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots in Racine worry that mission is in jeopardy.

Non-profit president Pete Waselchuck told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that after 47 years of a virtually rent-free existence, the City of Racine began charging them rent following the start of Covid.

TMJ4, Tahleel Mohieldin Pete Waselchuck is the president of Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots in Racine.

“It’s hard for us because we’re a non-profit and we work on a shoestring but I know they have to pay for light and heat,” Waselchuck said. “So, it’s a situation that we hope works out.”

Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots occupies about 10,000 sqft of storage and workshop space in the basement of City Hall Annex.

Roughly 70 volunteers, mostly retired seniors, work once a week, year-round, to sort, wash, fix, and paint thousands of toys. Waselchuck said 95 percent of the thousands of toys they give away annually are recycled.

“It’s just a fun place to be, it’s very rewarding,” group secretary-treasurer Kelly Frank said. “It’s just like being in Santa’s workshop.”

TMJ4, Tahleel Mohieldin Kelly Frank is the secretary treasurer of Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots

“It’s only home any of us know so, and it’s right in the heart of our need,” Waselchuck added. “This is where we belong.”

He also said the issue of rent has become even more challenging as of late after a long-time benefactor of the non-profit recently dissolved their organization.

With their biggest investor out of the picture, Waselchuck and his team are seeking donations to help keep them afloat as they push for city leaders to reconsider.

“We’ll find a way,” Waselchuck said, “but it’s not that easy.”

You can reach leadership at Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots at (262) 633-1379.



