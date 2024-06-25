'It sucks': Fans against new spectator policy following fight at Racine high school football game

A fight at the 7v7 High School Football League opener last Monday in Racine has pushed city leaders to significantly limit spectator entry for game two.

Under the new policy gate entry at Horlick Athletic Field, attendance on Monday was limited to coaches, players, and their immediate families only.

“It sucks,” Dad Nolberto Rosales said. “I have friends and other family members that would like to come watch and now I’m the only one here."

Leaders with the city’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that the change is a temporary fix to maintain safety.

A spokesperson with the Racine Police Department said, last Monday, officers were called to the field just before 8:00 p.m., responding to a report of about 50 teens fighting near the bleachers.

They said once police arrived the troublemakers left and that no arrests were made, or injuries reported.

18-year-old Emerson Davidovic was at the stadium when the fight broke out and she said most people weren’t directly involved.

"It wasn't a whole bunch of people fighting,” Davidovic explained. “It was just like surrounders by the fight."

17-year-old Karma Gonzalez wasn’t there that night but heard about what happened. She believes the new policy punishes the many for the actions of a few.

"I see where they're coming from but also at the same time, I just don't think it's fair,” she said.

Gonzalez isn’t the only one who wants the city to reconsider. Many including Rosales are pushing for added security in place of limited access.

“I believe once you have security here things will be different,” he said. “People will think about if they want to fight or not.”

Other attendees said they believed the need for security was actually heightened during the summer season.

Unlike during the school year, several teams play back-to-back games with four teams playing at the same time, the field split into two halves.

Gonzales said that makes it more likely to stir up tension between competing high schools.

TMJ4 17-year-old Karma Gonzalez wasn’t there that night but heard about what happened.

“A lot of people like to ear hustle and things like that, and be like ‘oh she said this and she said that” Gonzales explained, “because a lot of times people just want to see what’s going on and don’t really think about the consequences.”

PRCS leaders said their goal is to have as many people enjoying the event as possible while maintaining safety.

They also said they are considering added security and are taking community feedback into account as they formulate a new plan.

“Hopeful they can think of a different rule.,” Rosales said. “I feel like they could do another one, another better one.”

Previous game entry protocol required anyone under the age of 18 to be with an adult but attendance was not limited to immediate family.

