'It means so much': Prairie girls basketball team gets proper sendoff to state

Stepping away from the usual school schedule, students at The Prairie School in Wind Point showed their support for their varsity girls basketball team with a proper sendoff.

After making their way through a tunnel filled with cheers, music, and high-fives, the Hawks headed to Green Bay on Thursday to compete in the Division 4 state semifinals against Cuba City.

“I’m feeling really good. I think all of us are,” team co-captain Meg Decker said. “We’ve put in the work every single day.”

A win Thursday night would put the Prairie just one game away from the state championship title.

The team was in the same position last year when they lost in the semifinals, but Head Varsity Coach Abby Jaramillo told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin they’ve learned a lot since.

“We know the bigness of the event. We felt that before,” Jaramillo explained. “Everybody that’s been on the team this year, except one freshman, was there last year, so I think that experience will help a lot.”

Decker also said the team's chemistry on and off the court and strong community of well-wishers will help push them through.

“All my teachers have come to all my games,” Decker said. “It means so much that there are so many people who are supporting us, and not even just at our school, but all around in our community.”

If the Hawks win Thursday night against Cuba City, they’ll stay in Green Bay for the week for their chance at the state championship title on Saturday.

