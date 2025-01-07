Inmate killed in Racine County Jail attack: Suspect charged with homicide

RACINE, Wis. — A 35-year-old inmate, Joseph Lee, was killed in a brutal attack at Racine County Jail on New Year’s Eve.

Lee, a father of six and local rapper, was assaulted by inmate Davontae Carraway, 29, in the dayroom during lunch distribution on Dec. 31, according to a criminal complaint.

The attack lasted 47 seconds, leaving Lee brain-dead. He was pronounced dead on Jan. 1.

Security footage showed Carraway shoving away inmates who tried to intervene, then dragging Lee across the dayroom and dumping him headfirst into a garbage can.

Carraway later joked with his cellmate, shaking his hand, while another inmate cleaned up the blood. He later admitted to the attack, telling detectives Lee was “loud” and would reveal his personal information.

He also claimed he thought Lee was preparing to attack him after Lee hitched up his jail pants. Security footage confirmed Lee adjusted his pants but showed no indication he was going to attack Carraway.

Despite attempts to intervene, no inmates sought help from officers or provided medical aid, according to the complaint.

Lee was discovered when corrections officers returned to collect lunch trays. He was taken to a hospital but died from blunt-force injuries to his head and spine, according to an autopsy.

Carraway has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

