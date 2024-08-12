'I’m stretching the dollar so far': Racine county residents say proposed sales tax could break their budget

A public meeting will be held on a proposed sales tax in Racine County on Monday evening.

County leaders took up a proposal that would add one-half of one percent to the states 5% sales tax.

“One half of one percent,” asked Robert Biemeck of Racine. “That’s pretty minimal”

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Robert Biemeck says the proposed tax hike is pretty minimal.

And while it may sound small, it could add up to a larger budget boost — TMJ4 is the hike told it could generate $22 millions a year.

“As long as this doesn’t effect taxation on food, it’s not the worst thing in the world,” said Biemeck. “I’d like to know what the reason is.”

And so do many others. Racine County is one of just three counties in Wisconsin without a sales tax and community members want to know why this is changing now.

“Unfortunately in today’s times, I imagine there is a need for that extra little bit,” said Linda Schultz of Racine.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Linda Schultz thinks the tax hike is probably necessary.

“Like the rest of us, look at your budget and see what you can’t cut,” said Richard Rodgers of Racine. “There has to be something somewhere they can cut instead of raising taxes all the time.”

TMJ4, Sydni Eure. Richard Rodgers thinks county leaders should find something in the budget to cut, rather than raising taxes.

For those who have already entered retirement, the idea of higher taxes on top of the increased cost of living that has already crept in is very unsettling.

“Those of us on fixed incomes, I’m stretching the dollar so far,” said Rodgers.

“They claim it’s only 25% inflation but I’m sure it’s a lot more than that and on a fixed income it’s a little harder to make ends meet,” said Schultz.

“If they don’t fool around with our food tax, I don’t have a problems,” said Biemeck. “I’m not a fan of raising taxes like anybody else. No doubt about it.”

Public meeting to be held on proposed sales tax in Racine County

No decisions have been finalized at this moment. The county said they want to hear from residents about this proposal. There are two planned public hearings this month.



August 12th, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

August 21st, 2024, at 5 p.m.

Both hearings will be held at the Ives Grove Office Complex Auditorium on 14200 Washington Avenue in Sturtevant.



