RACINE — The family of 36-year-old Brian Egerson is reeling from his tragic death after he was shot and killed in Racine this week.

Egerson's cousin, Tina Anderson, told TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin that his death has left three children without a father.

“I’m angry. I’m hurt. I’m pissed," Anderson said. "I do not understand why the gun had to come into play with this situation. I don’t understand.”

Egerson family Egerson and cousin Tina Anderson

Racine police responded to reports of gunshots in the area Wednesday, near Marquette and Albert Street. When they arrived, they found Egerson suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Despite life-saving efforts, he did not survive. Family has identified the victim as Egerson.

Watch: 'I’m hurt. I’m pissed': Racine family mourns father of three after deadly shooting

"We can't wrap our minds around what happened" Racine family grieves death of 36-year-old Brian Egerson

His aunt, Kirby Jones, said the family is struggling to cope with the violence and heartbreak.

"We can't wrap our minds around what happened," Jones said. "We can't—trying to piece together why everything happened, how it happened, and all of this could have been prevented."

Egerson's family Brian Egerson (right) Mother Sharon Stuckey (center)

Egerson's mother, Sharon Stuckley, was told of her son's death in a middle-of-the-night phone call. She and her family were devastated by the news but were especially pained to learn that the shooter wasn't a stranger.

“He was wrong and that was a coward move," Anderson said.

Authorities have not named a suspect in the investigation, but Egerson's family reported that the man responsible has turned himself in to the police.

Anderson and other family members described Egerson as a devoted father, brother, son, and friend who was the "protector" of the family.

As the family prepares for Egerson's funeral, they are reminiscing about better days, asking community members for only prayers and urging people to put the guns down.

"It's just messed up," Anderson said through tears. "I just want to tell Brian imma miss you. That's mine. Imma miss him."

