Icy roads lead to 20 crashes, two injured sheriff's deputies in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — Icy conditions Wednesday night resulted in nearly two dozen crashes on I-94 in Racine County, as well as injuries to two sheriff's deputies.

According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, freezing rain began about 10 p.m. Wednesday, which created "treacherous" condition on I-94 that resulted in spinouts, jack-knifed semi-tractor trailers, and crashes involving four Sheriff's Office squad cars.

"The severity of the conditions forced the Sheriff's Office to shut down both directions of I-94 for nearly four hours," the news release says.

Only one incident resulted in a significant injury - a crash in which a man is suspected to have broken his leg after rear-ending a squad car.

Two deputies were hurt in the crashes. One was injured while pulling a sergeant over the center wall of the interstate as a van spun out of control, "narrowly missing being crushed."

Racine County Sheriff's Office

Another sergeant slipped and fell on the road and hurt his knee.

“I commend the coordinated efforts between the dispatchers and the deputies on 2nd and 3rd shift," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. "You faced very dangerous circumstances; however, your commitment and professionalism never wavered as you provided life-saving services to the community.”

No deputies were in their squad cars when the vehicles were struck.

