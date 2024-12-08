Hundreds of people stop to see CPKC Holiday Train; thousands raised for local food pantry

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolled into Racine County Saturday night, lighting up the holiday season with music, lights, and cheer.

Hundreds of people packed Sturtevant Station to enjoy the festivities which are a tradition for many.

“We come every year to watch it,” said the Wade family, bundled up in blankets. This year was extra special for them.

“It feels really good because I’m leaving for college next year. It’s my last year doing the train with them for a while so it just feels really good,” Sa’Vana Wade smiled.

Kaylee Staral The Wade family came out to see the holiday train.

Emily Engstrom of Beach Park danced along to the live music, sharing the excitement with her family. “We're having fun, you and me,” she laughed.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is known for its festive lights and musical performances. Heather Engstrom, Emily’s mom, has attended for years.

“I just love watching the train pull in and all of the little ones,” she said. “Everyone’s having a good time. There’s a lot of happy people, like our daughter here, and just families enjoying a good time.”

Kaylee Staral The Engstrom family came out to see the holiday train.

After stopping in Sturtevant, the train also rolled into Caledonia.

While the train brings lots of holiday cheer through the festive lights and musical concerts, it's also raising money and awareness for local food banks.

Saturday night’s stops raised $3,000 for the Racine County Food Pantry, helping local families in need.

Community excitement for the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

Since 1999, the Holiday Train has raised more than $24.3 million and collected about 5.3 million pounds of food for community food banks.

At each one of the stops in southeast Wisconsin musical guests The Lone Bellow and Tiera Kennedy will perform.

The train will make additional stops Sunday in Wauwatosa, Hartland, Oconomowoc, Watertown, and Columbus.

To learn more about the CPKC Holiday Tain, click here.

Get a full list of Holiday Train stops here.

