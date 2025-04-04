How Waterford High School powerlifters are shattering records and winning big

Listening to Jenna Bjorge casually list her many powerlifting accomplishments, you might not realize how much work the Waterford Union High School student puts in to earn her place at the top.

“Sometimes people don’t realize how much work powerlifters actually put in. They think it’s all about lifting and being strong, but it’s really not,” Jenna said. “You have the hours of training, you have the food and nutrition, and that’s a big part.”

Discipline, hard work and perseverance have earned the WUHS junior four state records and first place two years in a row at the state and national levels.

“I love the adrenaline. I love the feel of the sport,” she said. “Everybody’s so positive and helpful and encouraging."

Jenna isn’t the only one winning big. The entire team has had an impressive season, bringing home five state titles at the Wisconsin High School Powerlifting Association championships, including Best Combined Team.

“Winning state meets, national meets is all really fun, especially when you have a great crew behind you,” senior Robby Kedrowicz said.

Kedrowicz said he only started lifting to get stronger for football but quickly got more invested.

“I just got stronger and stronger and kept winning, and I fell in love with it," he said.

It’s a sentiment Jenna’s mom and Waterford powerlifting head coach Holly Bjorge said she sees a lot with her athletes.

“People who don’t typically compete in team sports have found success here, not just lifting weights,” Holly said. “They have developed self-esteem, confidence, grit, and determination that has taken them outside the weight room.”

“That’s what I love most about coaching,” she added.

Holly told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that she reached out to the news station to help the young athletes get the congratulations they deserve and bring more attention to the sport.

Despite its growth in popularity in recent years, powerlifting has not been recognized by the WIAA.

“I do think powerlifting should be a recognized sport. These athletes work really hard,” Holly shared. “We have about 900 kids in this school and 68 on the roster, so that’s a pretty significant roster.”

As for Jenna, with four state records and two national titles, senior year she’ll pretty much be competing against herself, with an eye on the world stage.

In March, WUHS had 11 state qualifiers for the WHSPA state championships in Appleton. They brought home five state titles and six new state records.

Three of their athletes went on to compete in USAPL high school nationals, resulting in two national champions, a second-place finish, and an American squat record.

