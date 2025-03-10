Horrific high-speed crash leaves Racine teen in critical condition

RACINE — A Racine teenager is in critical condition and several others are hurt following an early morning car crash near 16th Street and Taylor Avenue.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said that at around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, they clocked a driver traveling more than 90 mph. Moments later, that driver crashed into an SUV at a red light.

Veronica Gordon lives in the area and watched the whole incident unfold.

“I’m like oh my god, oh my god, this car is not going to stop he's just going to keep going,” Gordon recalled. “That’s exactly what he did and he smacked that car.”

Inside the car stopped at the red light were five teenagers. All five sustained injuries in the crash. The driver was a 17-year-old girl who officers reported was in critical condition.

Gordon told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin she didn't know until later that her own nephew and grandson were in the car.

“They're both lucky to be alive today,” Gordon said.

She said the crash left her nephew with a dislocated hip and her grandson with shoulder and back pain, the extent of his injuries not yet known.

RCSO said the man responsible was a 34-year-old man with a prior OWI charge, who was convicted of Operating While Revoked and Fleeing and Eluding.

He was previously sentenced to 18 months in prison and two years on parole. The Department of Corrections is still supervising him, and a hold was placed on him.

RCSO said the 34-year-old appeared to have multiple broken bones and other injuries and was transported to Froedtert Hospital. He is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

