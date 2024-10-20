Governor Tim Walz to hold rally in Racine Tuesday, shortly after he is set to speak in Madison

According to a release from the Harris-Walz campaign, Governor Tim Walz will hold a rally in Racine on Tuesday, October 22.

This rally will take place just hours after Walz is expected to speak in Madison with former President Barack Obama.

Walz is set to speak in Racine at 6:45 p.m., according to the release.

This visit marks the Governor's sixth trip to Wisconsin since becoming Vice President Harris' running mate. Walz was recently in Green Bay with Governors Tony Evers and Gretchen Whitmer to kick off their "Driving Forward" Blue Wall Bus Tour.



