Garage completely destroyed in Kansasville fire Saturday

KANSASVILLE, Wis. — Authorities responded to a report of a lawnmower that caught on fire inside a detached Kansasville garage Saturday at about 4:45 p.m. — when they arrived the structure was completely engulfed.

The Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department got to the scene on S. Beaumont Ave. where they saw the fire rapidly growing and the door of the garage burst outwards after an explosion.

It took about 25,000 gallons of water and about five gallons of foam to put out the flames.

According to KFRD, "the garage and contents were a total loss."

There were no reported injuries to residents or authorities.

The KFRD called for mutual aid and 12 area fire departments, including the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department and the Raymond Fire and Rescue Department. WE Energies, the Racine County Sheriff's Office, and the Racine Fire Bells club also helped during the incident.

