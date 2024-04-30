'Fresh and stylish': Special needs students in Racine ready for prom with new suit fittings

A group of special needs high school seniors in Racine got some help Monday suiting up for prom.

Students from Park and Horlick high schools spent the afternoon at a Men's Warehouse getting measured and trying on their new suits.

Park High School senior Dayshawn Matthews was one of those students who got fitted for the first time.

“It looks nice on me,” Matthews said of his new suit. “I wanted to look fresh and stylish.”

It’s a partnership Special Education teacher Ray Cushman said the Racine Unified School District has had with the area’s Men’s Warehouse for more than 15 years.

Cushman said the goal is to bridge the gap for students who otherwise couldn’t afford the suits and one that helps students shine.

The free hookup wasn't limited to suits, students also got to choose different colored ties, vests, cufflinks, and shoes to complete the look.

“They love just coming and showing their personality off,” Cushman said. “Everybody feels different when they’re dressed up. They feel like they have a little more personality a little more moxie.”

He also said to make the experience as seamless as possible; teachers role-played the outing ahead of time. Men’s Warehouse staff also did their part to make their young customers feel comfortable.

“To be honest I actually love this place,” Horlick High School Senior Chris Woodington said.

Brandon Saylor, who did most of the fittings, isn’t just an expert on dressing to impress. With a special needs child of his own, he approached each fitting with care.

“It feels good to me,” Saylor said. “It actually makes me feel like I’m at home cuz I do this on an everyday basis.

Cushman said the fittings are also a great way to help students be more socialized in their community.

Fully equipped for the special occasion, Matthews and Woodington said they’re looking forward to hanging out with their friends and having a good time at prom.

