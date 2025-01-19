Four Racine community centers open as warming centers Monday due to frigid temps

RACINE, Wis — Due to the cold temperatures, the City of Racine has decided to keep select community centers open as warming centers Monday, Jan 20.
All City of Racine buildings were originally scheduled to be closed to the public in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Racine mayor Cory Mason says, “We have a duty to offer resources and space to keep people warm and safe. In the true spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the staff at the Parks and Recreation Department have chosen to help their community instead of taking the day off.”
Weather Coverage:
Keep up with the forecast here
Weather alerts in your area
For those needing to stay warm during the freezing temperatures, four Racine Community Centers will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The centers will only be open as warming centers, there will be no regular activities.
Community Centers to be open Monday:
- Tyler Domer Community Center: 2301 12th Street, Racine Dr.
- John Bryant Community Center: 601 Caron Butler Drive, Racine
- Cesar Chavez Community Center: 2221 Douglas Avenue, Racine Dr.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center: 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Racine
For a full list of warming centers in Racine click here.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.