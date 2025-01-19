Four Racine community centers open as warming centers Monday due to frigid temps

RACINE, Wis — Due to the cold temperatures, the City of Racine has decided to keep select community centers open as warming centers Monday, Jan 20.

All City of Racine buildings were originally scheduled to be closed to the public in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Racine mayor Cory Mason says, “We have a duty to offer resources and space to keep people warm and safe. In the true spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the staff at the Parks and Recreation Department have chosen to help their community instead of taking the day off.”

Weather Coverage:

Keep up with the forecast here

Weather alerts in your area

For those needing to stay warm during the freezing temperatures, four Racine Community Centers will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The centers will only be open as warming centers, there will be no regular activities.

Community Centers to be open Monday:



Tyler Domer Community Center: 2301 12th Street, Racine Dr.

John Bryant Community Center: 601 Caron Butler Drive, Racine

Cesar Chavez Community Center: 2221 Douglas Avenue, Racine Dr.

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center: 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Racine

For a full list of warming centers in Racine click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip